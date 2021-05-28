The longest lease for an ING Bank branch: CA Immo extends the contract for ING Bank in Opera Center I



CA Immo has extended the leases for the ING Bank branch in Opera Center I, part of Opera Center project, an established office landmark located in the center of Bucharest. This represents the longest lease contract for an ING Bank branch in a modern building in Romania. Active since 1994... (...)