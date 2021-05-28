The educational platform for students “VreauLa” has launched a free section for National Assessment and Baccalaureate

The educational platform for students “VreauLa” has launched a free section for National Assessment and Baccalaureate. The founders target 50,000 users by the end of 2022 for the entire platform A new section for the National Assessment and Baccalaureate Target: 50,000 users by the end of 2022 Over 300 lessons Up to 150 tests More than 4,000 multiple choice questions The educational platform... The post The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]