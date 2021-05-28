 
Romania's Justice Ministry to take steps to extradite interloper Tudor Florian arrested in Mexico
Romania's Justice Ministry to take steps to extradite interloper Tudor Florian arrested in Mexico.

Romania's Justice Ministry (MJ) says that it will take steps to get Tudor Florian, internationally wanted for the execution of a pre-trial arrest warrant issued by the Bucharest Tribunal, extradited to Romania from Mexico, where he was arrested on Thursday. According to MJ press statement, the Romanian national was provisionally arrested on Thursday in Mexico City in order to be extradited to Romania. The arrest was ordered under a request made by MJ, at the notification of the court issuing the pre-trial arrest warrant. According to the statement, the Mexican authorities collaborated with the Romanian ones quickly and efficiently. MJ received assistance from the Romanian Embassy in Mexico. "The extradition procedure will be carried out according to the legislation of the requested country. The Romanian Ministry of Justice will take all legal steps by virtue of its attributions of central authority in the matter of extradition," the ministry added. According to a press statement released by the of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), at the request of its central body, the Bucharest Tribunal on March 23 ordered the preventive arrest in absentia of the defendant for the crimes of forming an organised criminal group, instigation to aggravated murder, instigation to blackmail and blackmail, a ruling that remained final following a decision of the Bucharest Court of Appeal dated April 7. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

