Bogdan Gheorghiu: Vaccine means full performance halls, festivals and the removal of restrictions

Bogdan Gheorghiu: Vaccine means full performance halls, festivals and the removal of restrictions. The Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu, pleads for the need for vaccination, the only way we can resume our lives with our loved ones, once the restrictions are removed. "The Prime Minister has launched the challenge of what the vaccine means to you, more precisely what the vaccine contains for you. For me, the vaccine contains safety for loved ones, hugs, family meals and the opportunity to see smiles, full performance halls, festivals and removing restrictions, predictability," Gheorghiu said in a video posted on Facebook. The minister shows that we can only give up the mask by vaccinating ourselves. Vaccination is not just about statistics and numbers, "it is a common good of all that we need to return to normalcy," Prime Minister Florin Citu said at the launch of the public information campaign on vaccination against COVID-19. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]