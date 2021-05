Chimcomplex Borzesti Turnover Soars 63% To Nearly RON500M In 1Q/2021

Chimcomplex Borzesti Turnover Soars 63% To Nearly RON500M In 1Q/2021. Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti platforms, ended the first quarter of 2021 with a turnover of RON497 million, up 63% from RON307 million in the same period in 2019, and switched to a net profit of RON118 million in January-March 2021, from a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]