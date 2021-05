Penny Seeks To Boost Number Of Stores With Butcheries In Romania To 375 Until 2029



Penny Seeks To Boost Number Of Stores With Butcheries In Romania To 375 Until 2029.

German-owned discount retail chain Penny, which operates a network of almost 280 discount stores in Romania, seeks to extend its local partnerships in order to boost the number of stores with butcheries to 375 units until 2029 from 135 units at (...)