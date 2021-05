Fondul Proprietatea Calls Shareholders To Approve Payment Of Special Gross Dividend Of RON0.07/Share

Fondul Proprietatea Calls Shareholders To Approve Payment Of Special Gross Dividend Of RON0.07/Share. Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) has summoned the ordinary general meeting of shareholders on July 16, 2021 to approve the payment of a special gross dividend of RON0.07 per share, with the total amount reaching RON504 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]