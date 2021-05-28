Impact Borrows EUR13.4M From CEC Bank To Fund Construction Of Boreal Plus Constanta Residential Project

Impact Borrows EUR13.4M From CEC Bank To Fund Construction Of Boreal Plus Constanta Residential Project. Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor, held by entrepreneur Gheorghe Iaciu, has signed two mortgage loan agreements with CEC Bank worth a total EUR13.4 million, and the funds will be used to fund the construction of the Boreal Plus residential project it is developing in northern (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]