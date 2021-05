Fashion House opens new outlet centre in eastern Bucharest

Fashion House opens new outlet centre in eastern Bucharest. Fashion House Group, one of the largest developers in the outlet sector in Europe, inaugurated its second outlet centre in Bucharest on May 27. Built in the eastern part of the capital, Fashion House Pallady required a total investment of EUR 25 million. The project of over 12,000 square (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]