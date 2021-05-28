Romanians accused of stealing USD 0.7 mln from hundreds of churches in the US



A group of Romanian citizens managed to steal USD 740,000 worth of donations from hundreds of churches in the US. Four of them were arrested, and two others are wanted in what the American authorities are calling "Operation Though Shalt Not Steal," local Digi24 reported, quoting ABC News. The (...)