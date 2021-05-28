Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex’s shares climb on strong Q1 results

Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex’s shares climb on strong Q1 results. Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex (CHOB) posted a 62% increase in sales in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1) compared to the same period of 2020 to RON 497 mln (over EUR 100 mln). The company also announced a net profit of RON 118 mln (EUR 24 mln) compared to losses of RON 17.3 mln in Q1 2020. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]