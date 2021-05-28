Iohannis: Building post-pandemic Romania does not mean returning to the previous state

Iohannis: Building post-pandemic Romania does not mean returning to the previous state. President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that building post-pandemic Romania does not mean returning to the previous state, but significant progress towards a new stage, an objective that can be achieved under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). He mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic meant an unprecedented health crisis, and also a massively affected economy. "Together, we have overcome a difficult period, which has shown us once again how deep the flaws of a state are without sound reforms and consistent funding in key areas. We are at a time when we know that vaccination and immunisation of the majority of citizens can stop this pandemic. From now on, therefore, we have a very precise objective, the construction of post-pandemic Romania. That does not mean a return to the previous state, but a significant progress towards a new stage," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He mentioned that post-pandemic Romania is the country with heavy investment in infrastructure, where the network of hospitals is being developed and integrated medical centers are being created in vulnerable rural and urban areas. "Post-pandemic Romania is the country with safe and modern schools, with functional laboratories. We will invest in green, energy-efficient school networks, as well as in the development of early education systems and dual education. Post-pandemic Romania is the country with a digitalised administration, with reformed state-owned companies, with a strong and well-developed private sector, with new business opportunities, a country that protects the environment, allocates significant funds for reforestation and combating climate change. To achieve all these goals we need a coherent plan, and money. Fortunately, we have both, in the form of PNRR," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]