Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 321; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 32,800

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 321; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 32,800. As many as 321 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 32,800 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 1,077,161 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,037,729 were declared cured. To date, 7,860,372 RT-PCR tests and 1,144,977 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 22,600 RT-PCR tests were performed (9,860 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,740 on request) and 10,268 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 85 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]