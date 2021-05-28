Delgaz Grid Completes RON16.8M EU-Funded Project For Upgrades On Three Transformer Stations In Iasi

Delgaz Grid Completes RON16.8M EU-Funded Project For Upgrades On Three Transformer Stations In Iasi. Delgaz Grid, German utility group E.ON's natural gas and electricity distribution company in Romania, is completing an investment project worth RON16.8 million, financed from EU funds, whereby Gorban, Pascani and Hirlau transformer stations in Iasi County were upgrade and integrated into SCADA (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]