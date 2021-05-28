Experts warn of mobile malware campaign targeted at Android and iOS users

Experts warn of mobile malware campaign targeted at Android and iOS users. A new mobile malware campaign targeted at Android and iOS users has been identified by experts of the National Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO) and the Romanian Intelligence Service (Cyberint National Center). The phishing attack uses, among others, the identity of a well-known express shipping company, sending SMS messages that say 'Your package is on its way, follow it here' and thus inviting potential victims to access a link to check the status of a previously placed order. "If the link is clicked, it downloads a Trojan on the user's device, which will extract data about it (model, phone operator details, IMEI number, etc.), bank card data and card operations. It also has the ability to take screenshots, add and retrieve calendar events, and also capture the strings of characters entered from the keyboard. The malware requires permissions for handling SMS and calls, accessing device data, contacts, or for total control over the device," cybersecurity experts warn. To prevent having their mobile devices infected, users are advised to: avoid clicking links and opening attachments from unknown sources; grant permissions to mobile applications only one at a time and as needed; check and periodically manage mobile application permissions; use antivirus solutions and constantly update their signatures; activate the option to check the security of installed mobile applications and the option to block applications from unknown sources; update their operating system to the latest version. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]