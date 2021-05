REI analysis: Consequences of the cancellation of M3

REI analysis: Consequences of the cancellation of M3. The government is giving up investments of more than EUR 1 billion, which would have created more than 10,000 new jobs, for which the beneficiary companies would have paid taxes of more than EUR 300 million to the State More than 27,000 companies that applied for financial support under... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]