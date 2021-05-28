Global Top 100 companies by market capitalisation: Market value rose by over USD 10 trillion, to a record USD 31.7 trillion, during the pandemic year



The market capitalisation of the 100 largest listed companies in the world increased by over USD 10 trillion (48%) between April 2020 and March 2021, despite the year being marked by lockdowns and restrictions. By 31 March 2021, a new record high of USD 31.7 trillion had been reached, (...)