US charge d’affaires David Muniz at ceremony to mark the Memorial Day: We are proud to stand next to Romania as one of our strongest Allies and friends



Romania is among the strongest allies and friends of the United States of America, the US charge d’affaires to Romania, David Muniz, said on Friday, at the ceremony dedicated to the Memorial Day. He explained that the first celebration of the Memorial Day took place on May 30, 1868, honouring... (...)