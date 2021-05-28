PSD : CNSU decision applicable as of 1 June contains discriminatory provisions, requests immediate removal

PSD : CNSU decision applicable as of 1 June contains discriminatory provisions, requests immediate removal. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) says that the decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), applicable as of 1 June contains “discriminatory” provisions and requests their immediate removal, stating that banning the participation of people unvaccinated against COVID to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]