 
Romaniapress.com

May 28, 2021

Daikin: Homes of the future will have almost zero energy consumption. 4 steps for decarbonizing houses
May 28, 2021

Daikin: Homes of the future will have almost zero energy consumption. 4 steps for decarbonizing houses.

The heat pump is one of the most efficient heating solutions Daikin, the manufacturer of heating and cooling equipment with over 90 years of experience in the field, contributes to reducing carbon emissions in residential buildings, with the main goal of increasing the share of equipment using (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

IMF experts enter the Romanian political game and estimate a 7% GDP growth in 2021. Exaggerated! By Constantin Radut Being in their warm place in the IMF building, a "mission" of the international institution pretended to analyze the state of the Romanian economy, a routine activity according to the obligations resulting from Article IV of the treaty between Romania and the IMF. The IMF (...)

Organisers optimistic for high turnout at second Covid Vaccination Walk-in event in Bucharest More than 1,400 volunteers - doctors, nurses, residents and medical students - participate this weekend in the second Covid Vaccination Walk-in event held in Bucharest at the Palace Hall and at the National Library. Viorel Jinga, Rector of the 'Carol Davila' University of Medicine and Pharmacy (...)

PM Florin Citu says IMF confirms: Romania has highest economic growth in the EU Prime Minister Florin Citu informs that the International Monetary Fund "estimates an economic growth in 2021 of 7% (by 3 percentage points above the initial estimates) and a budget deficit of 6.8% (as compared to 7.2 % the initial estimate)". "The IMF confirms that Romania has (...)

IMF expects strong recovery of Romanian economy in 2021, with GDP recovery of 7 pct The experts of the International Monetary Fund estimate a strong economic recovery in Romania in 2021, with an advance of the real Gross Domestic Product of 7 percent, specifying, however, that some unexpected negative changes in the evolution of the pandemic might put this forecast at risk, (...)

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 69,477 people immunized in last 24 hours The National Committee for Coordinating activities regarding vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV), informs that in the last 24 hours there were 69,477 vaccine doses administered, among which 50,237 from Pfizer, 4,312 from Moderna, 6,253 from AstraZeneca and 8,675 from Johnson&Johnson. The (...)

Labor Minister: Time bomb ticking in Romanian pension system - deficit at 16.7 bln lei Minister of Labor and Social Protection Raluca Turcan says that there is a "time bomb" ticking in the Romanian pension system, which is currently running a deficit of 16.7 billion lei, and that there is the risk that the purchasing power of the average pension will very much erode in (...)

Ministers Ciuca, Aurescu and Gheorghiu join government's campaign to encourage COVID vaccination Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca has joined the government’s campaign to encourage COVID vaccination, stating that for him the vaccine signifies the moments throughout the period of pandemic he could not spend with his family, friends, comrades, and the hugs he couldn’t give his parents. Nicolae (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |