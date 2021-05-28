 
Romaniapress.com

May 28, 2021

PM Florin Citu says IMF confirms: Romania has highest economic growth in the EU
May 28, 2021

PM Florin Citu says IMF confirms: Romania has highest economic growth in the EU.

Prime Minister Florin Citu informs that the International Monetary Fund "estimates an economic growth in 2021 of 7% (by 3 percentage points above the initial estimates) and a budget deficit of 6.8% (as compared to 7.2 % the initial estimate)". "The IMF confirms that Romania has the highest economic growth in the EU. The result of the implemented reforms is beginning to be seen. Romania is moving in the right direction. We estimated that the measures we are taking in this government will lead to the best period for Romania's economy in the last hundred years. That's how it will be," the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page on Friday evening. According to Citu, "the best period for Romanians is just beginning". "I will make sure that there is at least 8 years of government based on Liberal principles. And all the Romanians will benefit from the results of this government," says the head of the Executive.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu announces his candidacy for PNL presidency: I can tell you that I will win. There is no other option Prime Minister Florin Citu, a current deputy chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), on Sunday announced his candidacy for the party’s national presidency, adding that the party needs a “new lease of life.” “I have decided to enter the competition for the presidency of the National Liberal (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 158 following almost 17.000 tests nationwide As many as 158 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following almost 17,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. These are cases of patients (...)

IMF experts expect a strong economic recovery in Romania in 2021. PM Citu: IMF confirms that Romania has the highest economic growth in the EU. Prime Minister Florin Citu informs that the International Monetary Fund “estimates an economic growth in 2021 of 7% (by 3 percentage points above the initial estimates) and a budget deficit of 6.8% (as compared to 7.2 % the initial estimate)”. “The IMF confirms that Romania has the highest (...)

Gheorghita: Children between 12 and 15 can vaccinate against COVID-19 The chairman of the National Committee for coordinating the immunization campaign against COVID, military Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, announces that, as of next week, children between 12 and 15 will be able to schedule to be vaccinated, after on Friday, the European Agency of Medicines recommended (...)

Second COVID vaccination Walk-in event in Bucharest. Organizers are optimistic for high turnout: We hope that the population will react and give this campaign a little impetus More than 1,400 volunteers – doctors, nurses, residents and medical students – participate this weekend in the second Covid Vaccination Walk-in event held in Bucharest at the Palace Hall and at the National Library. Viorel Jinga, Rector of the ‘Carol Davila’ University of Medicine and Pharmacy in (...)

IMF experts enter the Romanian political game and estimate a 7% GDP growth in 2021. Exaggerated! By Constantin Radut Being in their warm place in the IMF building, a "mission" of the international institution pretended to analyze the state of the Romanian economy, a routine activity according to the obligations resulting from Article IV of the treaty between Romania and the IMF. The IMF (...)

Organisers optimistic for high turnout at second Covid Vaccination Walk-in event in Bucharest More than 1,400 volunteers - doctors, nurses, residents and medical students - participate this weekend in the second Covid Vaccination Walk-in event held in Bucharest at the Palace Hall and at the National Library. Viorel Jinga, Rector of the 'Carol Davila' University of Medicine and Pharmacy (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |