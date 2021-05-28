PM Florin Citu says IMF confirms: Romania has highest economic growth in the EU

Prime Minister Florin Citu informs that the International Monetary Fund "estimates an economic growth in 2021 of 7% (by 3 percentage points above the initial estimates) and a budget deficit of 6.8% (as compared to 7.2 % the initial estimate)". "The IMF confirms that Romania has the highest economic growth in the EU. The result of the implemented reforms is beginning to be seen. Romania is moving in the right direction. We estimated that the measures we are taking in this government will lead to the best period for Romania's economy in the last hundred years. That's how it will be," the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page on Friday evening. According to Citu, "the best period for Romanians is just beginning". "I will make sure that there is at least 8 years of government based on Liberal principles. And all the Romanians will benefit from the results of this government," says the head of the Executive.