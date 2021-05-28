 
Organisers optimistic for high turnout at second Covid Vaccination Walk-in event in Bucharest
Organisers optimistic for high turnout at second Covid Vaccination Walk-in event in Bucharest.

More than 1,400 volunteers - doctors, nurses, residents and medical students - participate this weekend in the second Covid Vaccination Walk-in event held in Bucharest at the Palace Hall and at the National Library. Viorel Jinga, Rector of the 'Carol Davila' University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, announced that the 20,360 people who received the first dose of vaccine three weeks ago are expected for the booster jab, although some may already have gone to other vaccination centers, given the multiple possibilities to get the needle without an appointment, with just the ID. According to Jinga, a novelty of the second walk-in event is the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "Anyone can get the first dose at both the Palace Hall and the National Library, or the Johnson & Johnson jab at both locations. Pfizer first-time vaccinees will receive the booster in three weeks in any other vaccination center," explained the Rector of the 'Carol Davila' University of Medicine and Pharmacy. He also expressed his hope that the event will draw vaccine seekers in high numbers. "We hope that as many people as possible will turn out until 8:00 am on Monday, at any time of the day or night. We hope that the population will react and give this campaign a little impetus, as things have been lingering lately," Viorel Jinga said. "As I said three weeks ago, together we restore normalcy. The College of Bucharest Physicians has joined this generous project which was the initiative of the 'Carol Davila' University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest. (...) In fact, just like three weeks ago, Bucharest medicine has these days shown unity, strength and responsibility. It was a model through which we showed that we can be a team, that we can be at the side of our patients, that we are at the side of Romanians and that together we restore normalcy. (...) We hope that these days are a success, just as the event three weeks ago, and we invite all Romanians, all Bucharesters seeking immunization to join us in the effort of taking our lives back," said president of the College of Bucharest Physicians Catalina Poiana. A total of 50 vaccination flows are organized at the two venues - 35 at the Palace Hall and 15 at the National Library. The second Vaccination Walk-in event in Bucharest is organized by the 'Carol Davila' University of Medicine and Pharmacy in partnership with the College of Bucharest Physicians, the Order of General Nurses, Midwives and Nurses of Romania - Bucharest branch, the Society of Bucharest Medical Students and the Multidisciplinary Society of Resident Physicians, with the support of the Capital City Hall, the Administration of Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee and the Romanian Anesthesia and Intensive Care Association. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
