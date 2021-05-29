IMF experts expect a strong economic recovery in Romania in 2021. PM Citu: IMF confirms that Romania has the highest economic growth in the EU.



Prime Minister Florin Citu informs that the International Monetary Fund “estimates an economic growth in 2021 of 7% (by 3 percentage points above the initial estimates) and a budget deficit of 6.8% (as compared to 7.2 % the initial estimate)”. “The IMF confirms that Romania has the highest (...)