Second COVID vaccination Walk-in event in Bucharest. Organizers are optimistic for high turnout: We hope that the population will react and give this campaign a little impetus



More than 1,400 volunteers – doctors, nurses, residents and medical students – participate this weekend in the second Covid Vaccination Walk-in event held in Bucharest at the Palace Hall and at the National Library. Viorel Jinga, Rector of the ‘Carol Davila’ University of Medicine and Pharmacy in (...)