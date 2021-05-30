PM Citu announces his candidacy for PNL presidency: I can tell you that I will win. There is no other option



Prime Minister Florin Citu, a current deputy chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), on Sunday announced his candidacy for the party’s national presidency, adding that the party needs a “new lease of life.” “I have decided to enter the competition for the presidency of the National Liberal (...)