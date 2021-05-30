 
GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 158 following almost 17.000 tests nationwide
May 30, 2021

As many as 158 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following almost 17,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. These are cases of patients (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

National forest fund up by 0.2 pct in 2020, volume of harvested wood, up by 4 pct The National Forest Fund registered an increase of approximately 0.2% in 2020, compared to the previous year, while the volume of harvested wood increased by 4%, according to data published on National Institute of Statistics (INS). As of December 31, 2020, the forest fund area was 6,604,206 (...)

Covid-19: RO places UK on "red list" of countries with high epidemiological risk Romania placed the UK on the “red list” of countries with high epidemiological risk, according to a decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU). The measure applies starting June 1. Travelers arriving from countries on the red list need to quarantine for 14 days unless (...)

Unemployment rate drops to 5.7 pct in April The unemployment rate in the seasonally-adjusted form was 5.7 pct in April 2021, a drop of 0.1 percentage points over the one recorded the previous month (5.8 pct), according to a release of the National Institute for Statistics (INS), sent to AGERPRES on Monday. The number of the unemployed (...)

Capital infusions from abroad in insurance market amount to 1.7 million euros in April Capital infusions from abroad in insurance companies operating in Romania amounted to 1.72 million euros in April, compared to 493,300 euros in the same month last year, according to data published by the the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). As contribution to the share capital, the (...)

Romanian children aged 12-15 can be vaccinated against COVID-19 Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the president of the National Committee for the coordination of the anti-COVID vaccination in Romania, hopes that the programming platform will be prepared, on Monday, May 31, for the immunization programming of children between 12 and 15 years old, through the parents' (...)

Radical Romanian party to run in Moldova's July 11 elections as well The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), the third-largest Romanian party by the number of MPs, announced on May 28 that it filed a list of candidates for the parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova. AUR is a party set up in Moldova and initially advocating the unification of (...)

Romania's Resilience Plan: EC will finance most of the projects proposed The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will not be 100% as the Government wanted, as the European Commission had several objections, but most of the proposed projects will be funded, said the National Liberal Party (PNL) president Ludovic Orban. Romania's Government will submit PNRR (...)

 


