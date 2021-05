Radical Romanian party to run in Moldova's July 11 elections as well

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), the third-largest Romanian party by the number of MPs, announced on May 28 that it filed a list of candidates for the parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova. AUR is a party set up in Moldova and initially advocating the unification of