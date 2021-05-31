Romania's Resilience Plan: EC will finance most of the projects proposed

Romania's Resilience Plan: EC will finance most of the projects proposed. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will not be 100% as the Government wanted, as the European Commission had several objections, but most of the proposed projects will be funded, said the National Liberal Party (PNL) president Ludovic Orban. Romania's Government will submit PNRR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]