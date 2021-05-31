Romania's Hidroelectrica wants 300MW offshore wind farms "in several years"

Romania's Hidroelectrica wants 300MW offshore wind farms "in several years". Hidroelectrica, one of the largest energy producers in Romania, wants to add 300 MW of offshore wind power and 300 MW of onshore wind power in the coming years, as well as green hydrogen production capacity on the Danube - said Bogdan Badea, president of Hidroelectrica, speaking on the occasion (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]