Construction Material Manufacturer Daw Benta Starts Work on Face Brick Plant. Paint, coatings and other construction material manufacturer Daw Benta has begun construction of its face brick plant in Mures County. The investment stands at RON17.5 million and the manufacturer of state aid for it. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]