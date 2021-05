MOL Romania Sees Revenue Down 20% in 2020, Optimistic About Return of Demand in 2021

MOL Romania Sees Revenue Down 20% in 2020, Optimistic About Return of Demand in 2021. MOL Romania, the local subsidiary of Hungary’s MOL group, ended last year with RON5.54 billion (EUR1.15 billion) revenue, about 20% lower than in 2019, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]