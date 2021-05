Retail Pharmacy Chain Help Net Overshoots RON1B Sales Mark in 2020

Help Net, the third leading actor on the pharmaceutical retail market in Romania, ended 2020 with RON1 billion sales, an increase of 32% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from the data the company supplied. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]