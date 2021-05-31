Capital infusions from abroad in insurance market amount to 1.7 million euros in April

Capital infusions from abroad in insurance market amount to 1.7 million euros in April. Capital infusions from abroad in insurance companies operating in Romania amounted to 1.72 million euros in April, compared to 493,300 euros in the same month last year, according to data published by the the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). As contribution to the share capital, the largest injection in April was carried out by the shareholders of Eurolife Asigurari Generale SA, with 988,900 euros, followed by NN Asigurari with 727,200 euros. In April 2020, Eurolife Asigurari Generale SA increased its share capital by 493,300 euros. The data published monthly by the Trade Register include the first 40 companies that received a contribution to the share capital, based on the value of the allocated amounts.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]