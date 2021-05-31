Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan to be sent to Brussels on June 2 for two-month assessment



Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Sunday that the official document on Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be submitted to the European Commission on June 2, for a two-month assessment by the European Commission. “On June 2, as far as I understand, Minister Ghinea (...)