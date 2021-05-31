Study conducted by the Progress Foundation: Almost half of female rural adolescents in Romania fear for their future. 39% are worried that they will not get a job



Study conducted by the Progress Foundation: Almost half of female rural adolescents in Romania fear for their future. 39% are worried that they will not get a job.

47% of girls are worried or very worried when thinking about their future. 75% of girls are worried or very worried about pollution or climate change. 56% of the girls have often and very often engaged in actions to help other people in their commune or village. 88% of girls... The post Study (...)