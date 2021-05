Telekom Romania launches the chatbot ANA, to offer HR support to employees

Telekom Romania launches the chatbot ANA, to offer HR support to employees. Telekom Romania announces the launch of the chatbot ANA, a virtual assistant that has the role of automating the management flows of internal human resources activities and providing “self-service” support for employees. The chatbot was implemented by Future WorkForce, a company specialized in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]