CMS assists National Bank of Greece with disposal of Romanian non-performing corporate loan portfolio (Project Danube)

CMS assists National Bank of Greece with disposal of Romanian non-performing corporate loan portfolio (Project Danube). International law firm CMS has assisted the National Bank of Greece (NBG) on completing the disposal of a Romanian-risk portfolio of non-performing and underperforming corporate loans (NPLs), with a total gross book value of approximately €174 million (€102 million of allocated collateral value).