 
Romaniapress.com

May 31, 2021

Value of the Romanian e-commerce market reaches 5.6 billion euros in 2020 (fintech)
May 31, 2021

Value of the Romanian e-commerce market reaches 5.6 billion euros in 2020 (fintech).

Romania became, last year, the leader of the European Union in terms of the growth rate of electronic commerce, and the value of this market reached 5.6 billion euros, according to data published on Monday by representatives of a European fintech. The report drawn up by ZEN.com shows that, although most Romanians prefer to order from domestic e-shops, many are attracted by cross-border platforms, due to low prices and good offers. "Currently, Romanians who buy goods from outside the EU with a declared value of up to 10 euros online do not pay VAT for the purchase. For goods with a declared value between 10 and 150 euros, buyers do not pay customs duties, but pay VAT. The current cross-border online commerce regulation would have led to a significant loss in revenues and a severe impact on the budgets of the EU and its Member States, by giving non-EU traders an unfair competitive advantage," the company notes. In 2020, Romania became the EU leader in terms of e-commerce growth rate, even though only 45% of Romanian Internet users bought online. The e-commerce market reached a value of 5.6 billion euros and marked an annual growth of 30%. "However, although most Romanians prefer to order from domestic e-shops, many are attracted to cross-border platforms due to low prices and good offers," the statement said. According to the cited source, starting with July 1, 2021, the new VAT regulations that apply to online purchases outside the EU will enter into force. The new regulations will make online shopping in China more expensive and therefore less profitable, due to the fact that VAT will also apply to cross-border online shopping with a declared value of up to 10 euros. A study conducted by iSense Solutions for GPeC shows that a third of Romanians prefer to buy online from stores in China (27%), EU Member States (23%) and the USA (4%). Moreover, AliExpress ranks second in the top of foreign platforms preferred by Romanians, even ahead of Amazon.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CBRE: EUR38M Logistics Space Transactions Signed In Romania In 1Q/2021 Five transactions with logistics centers were concluded in Romania in the first quarter of 2021, four of which had CTP as buyer, the largest developer and administrator of industrial and logistics parks in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) founded by Dutch Remon (...)

DHL Express Romania Revenue Up 6% YoY To RON364M In 2020 Logistics and parcel delivery company DHL Express Romania saw a 6% increase in revenue on the year to RON364 million in 2020 due to significantly higher volumes on the e-commerce segment.

The Euro-Atlantic Resilience Center (E-ARC) opens in Bucharest. Iohannis: An absolutely necessary tool President Klaus Iohannis told the opening of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre (E-ARC) on Monday that the centre is an absolutely necessary tool, voicing his conviction that it will bring added value in the current geo-political context. “I am pleased to participate today in the opening of the (...)

NATO Deputy SecGen Geoana: We are facing the most challenging security environment in a generation The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has responded with “the greatest ability to adapt” as it is currently facing “the most challenging security environment in a generation,” NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Monday in Bucharest. “We are facing the most challenging security (...)

PM Citu: Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre will generate real added value for Romania and partners The Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre will enjoy the full support of the Romanian government, will generate real added value, beneficial to Romania and NATO and EU partners, Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday. "It gives me great pleasure to participate in the opening of the (...)

Blue Air Launches Weekly Flights On Iasi-London Route Romanian airline Blue Air will be connecting the country’s city of Iasi to 14 local and international destinations, by introducing direct flights to London Heathrow and Bucharest Otopeni, while also operating 12 connecting flights from Iasi via its hub in Bucharest, within the 2021 summer (...)

ICR London: Series of events dedicated to publication in Great Britain of the book "Nostalgia" by Mircea Carrtrescu ICR London will organize, starting with Tuesday, a series of events on the occasion of the launch, in English, of the volume "Nostalgia" by Mircea Cartarescu, translated by Julian Semilian and published by the prestigious Penguin Classics. On Tuesday, Mircea Cartarescu's birthday, an (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |