May 31, 2021

Romania opens borders to incoming tourism starting June 1
The Incoming Romania Association (AIR) welcomes the government's decision to lift the COVID ban on the entry of foreigners to the country. "This is a beneficial measure for all of us and is, in fact, the signal for the resumption of international tourism in Romania. From now on foreign tourists are allowed to Romania, under observance of the decisions of the National Council for Emergency Situations on entry to our country depending on the epidemiological situation of the departure country. The foreign partners of Romanian incoming agencies were waiting for this measure to promote again Romania as a tourist destination and resume sales of tourist packages for this destination. This sends a strong external signal that Romania is a safe and secure tourist destination," AIR said in a release today. "We are looking forward with confidence to the further easing of restrictions that should bring us closer to normality and to the optimal conditions for running tourism services in Romania. The responsibility for getting involved and offer safe, quality tourist services in Romania now belongs to all the actors in the hospitality industry. Romania is confidently waiting for its guests to discover a beautiful tradition-inspired forward-looking dynamic country! Just send tourists over!," the representatives of the Incoming Romania Association said. According to the latest data provided by the National Institute of Statistics, foreign arrivals to Romania registered at border checkpoints stood at 317,800 in March this year, down 22.4 percent from the year-ago period. Road and air transport were the dominant arrival modes used by incoming travelers, accounting for 86.9 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively, of the total number of arrivals. Arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments this March amounted to 431,300, up by 78.1 percent compared to March 2020; Romanians accounted for 94.2 percent of this figure, and foreigners for 5.8 percent. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

