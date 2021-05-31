Covid-19: Romania to receive more than 1 mln Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses

Covid-19: Romania to receive more than 1 mln Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses. Romania is to receive on May 31 a batch of more than one million Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses, the committee coordinating the vaccination campaign announced. It is the largest batch received since the start of the vaccination campaign. The 1,091,610 vaccine doses will be delivered to airports (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]