BCR Lists Largest Bond Issue, Worth RON1B, On Bucharest Stock Exchange On May 31. Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) listed on Monday (May 31), the largest bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), worth RON1 billion. The bonds listed today under the ticker BCR28 are traded on the BVB’s Main Market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]