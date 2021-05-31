ForMin Aurescu: We will try to attract the best experts to Euro-Atlantic Resilience Center. Geoana: I believe NATO, EU represent a unitary platform for resilience approach in an integrated way



Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu, speaking at the 3rd Atlantic-Black Sea Security Forum, declared that Romania wants to involve in the activity of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Center (E-ARC) that opened Monday in Bucharest not only the best Romanian experts, but also experts from EU and (...)