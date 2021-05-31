GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 153 in past 24 hours following 10.000 tests nationwide

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 153 in past 24 hours following 10.000 tests nationwide. As many as 153 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in 9,815 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source states. As of Monday, 1,077,737