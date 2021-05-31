36 deaths due to SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in past 24 hrs take death toll to 30,312

36 deaths due to SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in past 24 hrs take death toll to 30,312. A number of 36 deaths - 18 men and 18 women - from SARS-CoV-2 infection have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to data released Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), taking the COVID-19 death toll to 30,312. According to the GCS, five of these deaths predate the above-mentioned interval and were entered in the database, at the request of the Ministry of Health, by the Public Health Directorates of the country, following the verifications performed. Thus, one death occurred in October 2020, 3 in December 2020, another in January 2021, all in Bacau County. According to GCS, out of the 36 deaths, one death was recorded in the age category 40-49 years, one death in the age category 50-59 years, 4 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 19 deaths in the age category age 70-79 years and 11 deaths in the age category over 80 years. As many as 34 of the registered deaths were of some patients who presented comorbidities, and 2 deceased patients did not present any comorbidities. In total, 30,312 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection died in Romania. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 191 Romanian citizens abroad and detected with COVID-19 have died.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]