Bucharest subway to host art exhibition

Bucharest subway to host art exhibition. The Bucharest subway will host the exhibition Arta cucereşte Bucureştiul! (Art conquers Bucharest) starting June 1. The exhibition is part of a project rolled out by Art Safari in a partnership with Metrorex, the operator of the city's subway. The commuters using the subway's 1 and 3 lines will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]