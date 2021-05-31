Eco Graffiti: Street artists to work on Bucharest walls using eco materials

Eco Graffiti: Street artists to work on Bucharest walls using eco materials. The graffiti artists from Sweet Damage Crew will paint some 1,000 sqm of walls in Bucharest as part of the Eco Graffiti / Rebels with a Cause campaign, rolled out in a partnership with One Night Gallery. The murals will be created in some of the most crowded areas of the city. The artists (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]