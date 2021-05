Vegan Restaurant Operator Samsara Foodhouse Opens Its First Restaurant In Bucharest

Vegan Restaurant Operator Samsara Foodhouse Opens Its First Restaurant In Bucharest. Vegan restaurant operator Samsara Foodhouse, based in Cluj-Napoca, has inaugurated its first restaurant in capital city Bucharest, on the ground floor of mixed-use project ONE Floresca City. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]