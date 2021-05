KWS Seminte Invests EUR6M In Retrofitting, Upgrading Corn Processing And Conditioning Station In Braila

Agricultural seeds producer KWS Seminte, the Romanian division of German KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Group, is investing EUR6 million in retrofitting and upgrading its corn processing and conditioning station in Braila, according to company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]