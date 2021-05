Alliance Healthcare 2020 Turnover Up 8% YoY To RON3.8B

Alliance Healthcare 2020 Turnover Up 8% YoY To RON3.8B. Alliance Healthcare, formerly known as Farmexpert, the third largest medicine distributor on the local market, ended 2020 with a turnover of RON3.8 billion, up 8% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]