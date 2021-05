Blue Air Launches Weekly Flights On Iasi-London Route

Blue Air Launches Weekly Flights On Iasi-London Route. Romanian airline Blue Air will be connecting the country’s city of Iasi to 14 local and international destinations, by introducing direct flights to London Heathrow and Bucharest Otopeni, while also operating 12 connecting flights from Iasi via its hub in Bucharest, within the 2021 summer (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]